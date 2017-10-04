Two injured in late-night crash near Howland

HOWLAND — Two people suffered serious injuries in a 10 p.m. Tuesday two-vehicle crash on North Road near North River Road.

The two were in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling east on North River Road approaching the intersection when a Ford Expedition driven by a Warren man traveling south on North Road failed to stop at a red light, hitting the pickup truck.

The pickup truck proceeded off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Hatton, the driver of the Expedition, was not injured.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released pending notification of family members, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.