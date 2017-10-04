Tillerson says 'moron’ comment report nonsense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a report that he called President Donald Trump his boss, “a moron” is “petty nonsense.”

But at a State Department news conference Wednesday, Tillerson did not deny that he had called his boss that name.

Asked about the report, Tillerson replied, “We don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense.”

NBC News reported earlier in the day that Tillerson had called Trump “a moron” and threatened to quit after the president delivered a highly politicized speech to the Boy Scouts of America. Tillerson was president of the organization from 2010 to 2012, according to his State Department biography.

Tillerson said Wednesday he never considered resigning, adding, “I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.”