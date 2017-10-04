JOBS
Senators reveal first findings in Russia probe


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 1:01 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says the panel is continuing to investigate possible collusion between Russia and associates of the Trump campaign, but has not reached a conclusion yet.

Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, gave an update Wednesday on the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was joined by the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done.

He says “the issue of collusion is still open.”

