MCBDD collecting items for Puerto Rico


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 2:34 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities is collecting items to assist those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Collection boxes will remain at all program facilities until Oct. 23.

The organization is collecting bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, canned goods and solar lights. People can also donate at www.convoyofhope.org.

Call Carmen Ocasio at 330-799-9031 with any questions.

