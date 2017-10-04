Man runs his SUV into South Side building

YOUNGSTOWN — A man awaiting trial in Warren on charges he overdosed in a car with his child present is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police reports said an SUV he was driving slammed into the side of a Market Street building about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday and burst into flames.

Michael Donadio, 29, of Milton Avenue, was found in the SUV by a witness who called 911, and then dragged Donadio out of the SUV he was driving at 2841 Market St.

Reports said he appeared to be under the influence of heroin after officers spoke to him. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was given his citation after refusing to give a urine test.

In July, Donadio was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments and endangering children after he was found passed out in a car with another man at a Howland gas station with Donadio’s 5-year-old son present.

A trial date for his case has not been set, according to Warren Municipal Court records, but court records show he is not allowed to have any contact with the child.