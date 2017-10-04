Man gets 10 months for trying to sneak pot into jail

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said was arrested with 640 pills during a traffic stop earlier this year was sentenced today to 10 months in prison.

Jonathan Gray, 29, of East Boston Avenue, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to charges of attempted conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility and possession of drugs in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said Gray was a passenger in a car pulled over April 6 for not having a front license plate and when police searched the car they found several boxes of pills where he was sitting.

When he was booked into the county jail a bag of marijuana was found in his buttocks, reports said.

Judge Sweeney agreed with a defense request to allow Gray 30 days to report to jail so he can be transferred to a prison.

If he fails to show up, he will be sentenced to 36 months in prison, which is the maximum sentence on both charges.