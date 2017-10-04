Mahoning County students to attend MCCTC Manufacturing Day event Friday

CANFIELD — More than 700 students throughout Mahoning County will be in attendance for the Cutting Edge Manufacturing Event at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palymra Road, on Friday.

Students will listen to motivational speaker and author, Geo Derice about maximizing their full potential. Students also will take part in a manufacturing project that demonstrates how manufacturing industries work together to produce goods and products seen daily.

Manufacturers from local industry, representing careers in hydraulics/pneumatics, machining, welding and engineering, will work with the students by exposing them to manufacturing careers in the Mahoning Valley.

The sessions are at 8:30, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.