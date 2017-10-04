JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County students to attend MCCTC Manufacturing Day event Friday


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 6:54 p.m.

CANFIELD — More than 700 students throughout Mahoning County will be in attendance for the Cutting Edge Manufacturing Event at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palymra Road, on Friday.

Students will listen to motivational speaker and author, Geo Derice about maximizing their full potential. Students also will take part in a manufacturing project that demonstrates how manufacturing industries work together to produce goods and products seen daily.

Manufacturers from local industry, representing careers in hydraulics/pneumatics, machining, welding and engineering, will work with the students by exposing them to manufacturing careers in the Mahoning Valley.

The sessions are at 8:30, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes