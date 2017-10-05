Jeff Corwin’s Skeggs Lecture recalls his life in the wild

YOUNGSTOWN

A childhood garter snake bite was the catalyst for famous naturalist Jeff Corwin’s lifelong love of the living world.

Corwin, an environmental journalist, conservationist and host of ABC’s show “Ocean’s Mysteries with Jeff Corwin,” was the featured speaker at Wednesday night’s Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Corwin’s Emmy award-winning show focuses on sea life, environmental conservation and education. The show — which first aired in 2011 — films in various locations across the globe but is based out of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, one of the largest aquariums in the world.

Though Corwin’s first brush with the wild resulted in a snake hanging from his arm, it also gave birth to his fascination with nature.

Addressing a large crowd at the lecture, the conservationist spent much of the evening recounting tales from his more than 20 years of field experience, as well as addressing the threat of accelerated extinction currently facing many animal species.

