Health at home is topic of program


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 8:19 a.m.

SALEM

When an illness or injury occurs at home, it can be difficult to know the appropriate next steps to take. During the Wellness Wednesday program at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., attendees will be introduced to the “Health at Home” program.

The speaker for the evening will be Bridget Lackey, a community health educator and a registered and certified dietitian at Mercy Health Care.

Registration is required in order to have enough books available for attendees. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Wellness Wednesday programming takes place the second Wednesday of each month.

