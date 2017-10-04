Health at home is topic of program

SALEM

When an illness or injury occurs at home, it can be difficult to know the appropriate next steps to take. During the Wellness Wednesday program at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., attendees will be introduced to the “Health at Home” program.

The speaker for the evening will be Bridget Lackey, a community health educator and a registered and certified dietitian at Mercy Health Care.

Registration is required in order to have enough books available for attendees. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Wellness Wednesday programming takes place the second Wednesday of each month.