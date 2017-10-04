JOBS
Grant helps Home for Kids in Niles add two therapy rooms


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 6:43 p.m.

NILES — Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions recently received a grant from the GPD Group Employees’ Foundation in the amount of $4,500 to fund the creation of two therapy rooms. A tour is planned for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 165 E. Park Ave.

Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions specializes in treatment foster care and home-based behavioral health treatment. Many of the children referred, both foster children and behavioral-health clients, have suffered from trauma and have been physically, sexually, or emotionally abused.

