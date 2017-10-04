JOBS
City police probe shooting of 31-year-old man


Published: Wed, October 4, 2017 @ 7:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was found early today with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, Anthony Johnson, is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a police spokesman said this morning.

Police found Johnson about 2:25 a.m. today at a home in the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue on the North Side after answering a call for gunfire.

Detectives are investigating.

