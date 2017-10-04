Canfield council gives an update on the search for a new city manager

CANFIELD

Canfield City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday creating a grant fund for the OVI Task Force. A $135,000 federal grant is passed down through the state to council to fund the task force.

The federal program is run by the Canfield Police Department, and administered throughout Mahoning County.

In other business, the search committee for a new city manager has narrowed the received 51 resumes received to 16 applicants. Mayor Bernie Kosar, a member of the search committee, said they have received applications from the community, and from out of state. The job salary is negotiable.

They plan to meet Thursday to further review the applications.

“I don’t know what that says,” he said. “Maybe a lot of people want to live in Canfield.”

Funding in an amount of $20,000 is set aside for an assistant city manager to train the incoming city manager. That task will be taken up by current city Manager Joe Warino, if training is needed.