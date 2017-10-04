Burgan, YSU Athletics team up for $12,000 Mortgage Mania

YOUNGSTOWN — Burgan Real Estate, a partner of Youngstown State University Athletics, today launched a promotion offering fans at select YSU men’s and women’s home basketball games the opportunity to have Burgan pay their mortgage for a year.

In cooperation with YSU, the “Better with Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge Sweepstakes” will take place at halftime of 5 select YSU men’s and women’s home basketball games this season and will offer 2 lucky fans at each game the opportunity to win the $12,000 prize by having one chance at making a half-court shot.

Starting today, fans can visit www.BetterWithBurgan.com to enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of the five select YSU men’s or women’s home basketball home games and participate in the challenge at halftime of that game. Only one entry is permitted per person over the course of the sweepstakes period and multiple entries does not increase the chance of being chosen.



Registration period is open until Feb. 3.

Games where the Better with Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge will take place are:

• Jan. 6, 2018 vs. Green Bay (7 p.m.) (men’s basketball game)

• Jan. 20, 2018 vs. IUPUI (7 p.m.) (men’s basketball game)

• Jan. 27, 2018 vs. Wright State (1 p.m.) (women’s basketball game)

• Feb. 3, 2018 vs. Wright State (7 p.m.) (men’s basketball game)

• Feb. 17, 2018 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) (women’s basketball game)