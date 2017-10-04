Abatement approved for $3 million Venture Plastics expansion

BRACEVILLE — Trumbull County commissioners and Braceville Township trustees have approved a 10-year, 60 percent enterprise zone abatement of real estate taxes – as presented by the county planning commission – for a nearly $3 million expansion project at Venture Plastics, located at 4000 Warren-Ravenna Road.

The custom injection molding services company – in business since 1969 – is growing to accommodate customer demand. The project will result in eight new jobs, 110 retained jobs and 17,000 square feet of additional space.

Venture Plastics has two facilities located in Braceville and El Paso, Texas. The company’s customer base includes the major markets of industrial/consumer, major appliance, truck/agriculture, automotive, fuel delivery and communications.