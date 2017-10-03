YSU Coach Bo Pelini defends decision to add Ma'lik Richmond to team

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini spent more than four minutes of his weekly press conference today addressing the settlement between sophomore defensive end Ma'lik Richmond and the university.

Richmond, one of two ex-Steubenville football players found delinquent of sexual assualt in 2012, sued the university after it tried to prevent him from playing.

Pelini defended his head coaching philosophy and decision to bring Richmond aboard, saying "he didn't take it lightly."

"I listened to his story and found out as a 16-year old, he had an issue. A serious issue, one that there really is no defense for," Pelini said. "[H]e served his sentence, done his time and was looking to move on with his life."

Pelini laid out a "four-, five-, six-point plan" that Richmond had to follow to join the team and there was no promises.

"He did it every step of the way and here we are," Pelini said. "I'm a father. I have a son, two daughters and a wife. I understand this is an emotional issue on both sides. I looked at him and I saw an opportunity to help a young man move on with his life, and I think he earned that."

