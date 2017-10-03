Youngstown cops confiscate two guns after arrest on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police confiscated two guns late Monday after arresting a man while answering a fight call on the South Side.

Edward Morris Jr., 20, of Jean Street, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a defaced firearm and domestic violence.

Police were called to Jean Street about 11 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, witnesses told them Morris had argued with his girlfriend and mother of his children, stashing two handguns next to a utility pole down the street.

Police found the guns and one had the serial number rubbed out, reports said. The woman said she argued with Morris over a phone and he threatened to kill her and any police who showed up.