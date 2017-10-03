Youngstown business to open in February

YOUNGSTOWN - Iron and String Life Enhancement Inc. will open its headquarters at 28-32 Fifth Ave. in February, its owner said today.

ISLE purchased the vacant building in 2013 and has spent about $600,000 to $700,000 improving it, said James Sutman, its owner and director.

ISLE has used buildings in Youngstown and Boardman for its administrative staff and will move those workers to the Fifth Avenue location, he said. There are about 30 to 40 employees that will be based out of the new location, he said.

ISLE provides job skills, daily life skills and recreational activities for mentally and physically impaired people.

It received permission today from the city's Design Review Committee for exterior signs.

