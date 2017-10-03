YBI company shows off durability of 3D printing product at bowling lane

BOARDMAN — Freshmade3D introduced the durability of its product AMClad with some strikes and spares at Camelot Lanes today.

The patent-pending AMClad is said to be more reliable, cost effective and durable than other 3D printing technology on the market.

"We are ready to get it out in the market and push forward," said Rich Wetzel, CEO and co-founder of Freshmade 3D, a Youngstown Business Incubator portfolio company.