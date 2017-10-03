VEGAS MASSACRE | Trump calls Vegas shooter ’demented man’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a “very, very sick individual.”

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman “demented” and said “we’re looking into him very seriously.”

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an “incredible job.”

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about gun laws, the president said “we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”