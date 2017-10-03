Underground Railroad Tour is Sunday

SALEM

The Salem Historical Society will offer an Underground Railroad tour on the Quakertown Trolley at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The docent, dressed as a Salem Quaker, will take passengers back in time to the year 1856.

The tour will last approximately 75 minutes. Cost is $15, and a minimum of 15 people are necessary to conduct the tour. Call 330-337-6733 to reserve. The Quakertown Trolley loads at 239 S. Lundy Ave. at the Shaffer Library building for the UGRR tours.