Two more inmates OD at Trumbull jail

WARREN

Two more inmates at the Trumbull County jail overdosed on drugs Tuesday night and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Timothy A. McGowan, 29, and Robert P. Click, 35, overdosed, but corrections officers administered multiple doses of the opiate reversal drug naloxone and both were stabilized and taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Both are now back at the jail, Lt. Dan Mason, jail administrator, said today.

Mason said corrections officers noticed inmates congregating in the minimum-security wing of the jail at around 9:30 p.m. and found the two inmates possibly overdosing.

Mason said the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force came into the lockup after that and investigated, identifying an inmate who they believe brought the drugs into the jail.

That inmate, who has not been identified, is expected to be charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto a detention facility, Mason said.

Blood tests done on the two overdosing inmates will be used to determine whether to file drug-abuse against them, Mason said. Mason said human error is believed to be the reason the inmate was able to smuggle drugs into the jail.