Terry Vicars receives the Simeon Booker Award for Courage

YOUNGSTOWN

Terry Vicars, a case worker for Catholic Charities Regional Agency known for his work with the homeless in the Mahoning Valley, received the Simeon Booker Award for Courage tonight at the DeYor Performing Arts Center’s Ford Theater.

The Courage forum, part of October’s fifth annual Ohio Nonviolence Week 2017 here, was presented by the DeBartolo Corp. and was free to the public through the sponsorship of The Muransky Companies.

Members of the panel that discussed tolerance in today’s America were Ken E. Nwadike Jr., a peace activist and founder of the Free Hugs Project; Anita Grey of the Anti-Defamation League, and Wajahat Ali, a journalist, writer and lawyer, who spoke on Islamophobia and racism.