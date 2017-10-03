Right-wing activists launch super PAC backing Mandel for U.S. Senate

COLUMBUS (AP)

Two right-wing activists that Ohio Republican Josh Mandel defended this summer against labeling by an anti-hate group have launched a super PAC backing his bid for U.S. Senate.

Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec are among founders of the #Rev18, for Revolution 2018, political action committee launched Monday.

Both men were involved in the conspiracy theory dubbed “pizzagate” that suggested Hillary Clinton was running a pedophile ring out of a pizzeria.

A third partner, entrepreneur Jeffrey Giesea, told Cleveland.com that he likes Mandel’s style and message.

“He is bringing a new type of energy to the Republican Party that we want to see in 2018,” he told the news organization, noting the 40-year-old Mandel’s relative youth and “America-first” agenda.

A message was left Tuesday with Mandel’s campaign seeking comment on the Super PAC’s plans to support him. It is prohibited from coordinating with his campaign, but can raise and spend unlimited amounts on his behalf.

Mandel, Ohio’s state treasurer, retweeted a Twitter post by Cernovich in July that accused the Anti-Defamation League of “inciting terrorism” with a report identifying members of the “alt-right” and “alt-lite” movements.

It identified Cernovich and Posobiec as “alt-lite,” which the ADL defines as rejecting overtly white supremacist ideology, but embracing misogyny and xenophobia.

Mandel is making his second-consecutive bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.