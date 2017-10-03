JOBS
Police union leader: Force users into treatment


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 7:47 p.m.

CINCINNATI

A Cincinnati police union leader says people who heavily misuse opioids endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.

Sgt. Dan Hils made a statement after a Cincinnati officer searching a suspect was exposed to an unknown, powdery substance that sickened him. The substance was likely fentanyl or another synthetic opioid more potent than heroin.

Hils said the officer was taken to a hospital Monday and will recover, but it was the third such case involving a Cincinnati officer in two months.

