WARREN

PERI, Trumbull Chapter 56, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 11 at DiLucia’s Restaurant, 2610 Elm Road NE, Warren.The speaker will be Max Bumgardner, long term care volunteer coordinator. Reservations must be made by Sunday. Call Barb at 330-372-2603, Janet at 330-469-6753 or Virginia at 330-898-3625.