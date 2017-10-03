Mattis says Afghan forces fully engaged for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress today the Afghanistan security forces are fully engaged in combat operations for the first time during the 16-year-old war and are suffering fewer casualties as they continue to improve their competence on the battlefield.

During testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Mattis sought to assure lawmakers that President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan represents the best approach for winning America's longest war.

Mattis said that the Afghan forces are becoming bolder in combat because they know U.S. and NATO forces are using air power to strike the Taliban and other militants on "the high ground." That frees up the Afghans to "take the fight to the enemy," Mattis said.

But Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's currently a stalemate in Afghanistan.

"We're not at a point where we can bring a successful political solution to the war," Dunford said.

Mattis also said during the hearing that the United States should remain in the nuclear deal negotiated during the Obama administration that constrains Iran's ability to build a nuclear arsenal