Markets Right Now: Automakers, homebuilders lead stock gains


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 9:42 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as automakers and homebuilders post solid gains.

General Motors jumped 3.3 percent in early trading Tuesday and Ford rose 1.8 percent after both companies reported solid sales numbers for September.

Homebuilders were broadly higher after Lennar reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,531.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,591. The Nasdaq composite climbed 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,525.

All three indexes closed at record highs the day before.

