Leetonia loses large and historic mansion to fire


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 11:09 p.m.

LEETONIA

Flames gutted the historic home at McKeefrey Farm on West Main Street Tuesday as dozens of onlookers could only watch in shock.

21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, reports that smoke was visible for miles. The homeowner and his mother were in the house when the fire started on the third floor of the mansion-like home around 4:30. and were able to get out safely.

Responding firefighters who could see smoke streaking across the sky called for help from the Columbiana Fire Department and were joined by several other departments.

