JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Kasich, ex-vice president Biden to discuss partisan divide


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 8:18 p.m.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are teaming up to conduct a moderated discussion on bridging political and partisan divides.

The discussion, part of the University of Delaware's National Agenda Series, will take place Oct. 17 at the school in Newark.

Biden is a Democrat who served under former President Barack Obama.

He stepped out of contention for president last year with a plea to Washington to end the partisan politics he described as "petty" and "mean-spirited."

Kasich is a Republican.

He ran unsuccessfully for president last year in a campaign that took issue with the negative tone used by Republican President Donald Trump and others. He speaks frequently on the need for renewed bipartisan dialogue in U.S. politics to heal the nation's divisions.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes