Informational meeting is Wednesday on Mahoning County's senior levy and services


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 12:44 p.m.

POLAND — Joseph Rossi, chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging 11 Inc., will present information at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the township government center about the county’s senior levy and the services that levy funding provides.

The levy was approved by voters in March 2016, and senior levy services kicked in this summer.

The government center is located at 3339 Dobbins Road. Refreshments will be provided.

