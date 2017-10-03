Hearing Thursday to determine fate of McNally's law license

YOUNGSTOWN — A hearing will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday in Columbus regarding law-license sanctions Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally faces for having been convicted of four misdemeanors related to the Oakhill corruption case.

McNally pleaded guilty to two counts of falsification and single counts of attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted restriction on present or former public officials or employees.

His convictions are related to his faxing the county’s confidential offer to buy Oakhill on July 26, 2006, to attorneys at Ulmer & Berne, a Cleveland law firm that represented the Cafaro Co., and for making false statements during a sworn deposition.

The hearing before the Ohio Supreme Court's Board of Professional Conduct will be held in the Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus.

David Comstock, counsel for the grievance committee of the Mahoning County Bar Association filed a brief with the board Friday recommending that McNally receive a 12-month suspension of his law license with all 12 months stayed, meaning his sanctions would end immediately.

Judge Janet R. Burnside of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the trial judge in McNally's case, ordered that McNally place his law license in inactive status for one year, which McNally did — from March 23, 2016, to March 28, 2017, Comstock said.

Comstock recommends that McNally get credit for the time his license was inactive.

It remains inactive, Comstock noted.