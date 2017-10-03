JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

GOP pushes late-term abortion ban toward House passage


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 2:22 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are pushing a bill banning many late-term abortions toward House passage. President Donald Trump is prepared to sign it, but it won't reach him because it lacks the votes to clear the Senate.

The measure has been a top priority for anti-abortion activists.

The House debated it a week after the crash of a GOP effort to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law that would have also blocked federal money for Planned Parenthood.

The measure would make it a crime for anyone to perform most abortions on fetuses believed to be 20 weeks into development. Violators could face five years in prison.

Exceptions would be made to save the mother's life and for incest and rapes reported to government authorities.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes