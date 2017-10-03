JOBS
Goats, donkey corralled after getting loose in Pittsburgh


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 8:52 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor tells the Tribune-Review the animals were reported loose in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Tuesday. They were rounded up, and no damage to any property was reported.

A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicates the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.

