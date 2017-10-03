GM’s Cruze posts slight increase year over year

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

The Chevrolet Cruze saw a 0.3 percent increase in its September sales year over year.

A total of 15,268 Cruze sedans and hatchbacks were sold in September 2017. The sedan is built locally at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex and the hatchback is built in Mexico for the U.S. market.

Sales show there were 12,739 Cruze sedans and 2,529 hatchbacks sold in September 2017.

Overall, GM reported a 12 percent year-over-year increase in total sales in September to 279,397 units, driven by a 17 percent increase at Chevrolet and an 9 percent increase at GMC.

Crossover deliveries were up 43 percent, trucks were up 10 percent and passenger cars were down 11 percent.

Retail deliveries, which accounted for about 80 percent of sales, were up 8 percent for GM’s best September retail performance since 2007. Commercial and government deliveries were up 25 percent and 38 percent, respectively. GM has gained U.S. commercial market share for 14 consecutive months.