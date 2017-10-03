Congressmen criticize Equifax’s response to hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several lawmakers on a congressional panel say Equifax’s response to a massive data breach is unacceptable and still inadequate.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., says that if Equifax wants to stay in business, its entire corporate culture needs to change to one that values security and transparency.

Former Equifax chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith is testifying before a House subcommittee overseeing digital commerce and consumer protection.

It’s the first of several appearances taking place this week before House and Senate panels. They are reviewing a data breach that affected an estimated 145 million Americans.

Pallone says it has been four weeks since the breach was made public and Equifax’s customer service has been “confusing and unhelpful.”

Republican Rep. Greg Walden says he expects Smith’s candor and cooperation as lawmakers learn how Equifax failed to secure its systems.