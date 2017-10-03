JOBS
Cigarette makers to publish new statements on health risks


Published: Tue, October 3, 2017 @ 9:47 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Starting next month, major U.S. cigarette companies will publish a series of statements about the health risks of smoking.

The court-ordered “corrective statements” will run on television and in newspapers as part of an agreement in a 1999 lawsuit brought by the federal government that accused cigarette makers of deceiving the public.

The statements will include: “Smoking is highly addictive” and “Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans every day.”

Altria Group Inc., the Richmond, Virginia-based parent company of cigarette-maker Philip Morris USA — will jointly run the ads with its competitor, Reynolds American Inc., and several other companies.

Altria told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the tobacco manufacturers had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on the timing of the statements.

In a news release, Altria said it’s working to develop less risky tobacco products.

