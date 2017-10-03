Additional victim identified in Cuba attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the United States has confirmed another victim of the mysterious attacks plaguing U.S. personnel in Cuba, raising the total to 22 Americans.

The Trump administration previously had spoken of 21 medically confirmed cases.

The U.S. officials say the additional case will be announced later Tuesday.

It’s unclear when the latest victim was attacked.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.