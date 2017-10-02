JOBS
Youngstown Playhouse adds performance of ‘One Acts”


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 5:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane, has added an encore performance to its run of “An Evening of One Acts.” The additional performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the theater’s Moyer Room.

Tickets are $15 and are available by calling 330-788-8739 or online at theyoungstownplayhouse.com.

“One Acts,” which completed a successful two-weekend run Saturday, consists of “Remains,” by Mahoning Valley playwright Richard William Machuga, and “The Zoo Story,” by Edward Albee.

The cast of both two-man plays consists of Nick Mulichak and James McClellan.

