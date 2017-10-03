Youngstown couple enter pleas in 2015 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — A couple charged with gunning a man down on a North Side street in 2015 as part of a lovers’ triangle entered guilty pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney sentenced Evegenia Hull, 36, to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Her husband, Thomas Hull, 60, was sentenced to probation in a hearing just before hers after pleading guilty to a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault.

Police said Evegenia Hull shot Larry Robinson, 50, on May 13, 2015, at Elm Street and Madison Avenue. Police said Robinson was shot as he was driving an SUV. Thomas Hull drove his wife to the shooting, which police said was part of a lovers’ triangle.

