Trooper: Police officer fatally shot in Louisiana


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 10:03 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was fatally shot after he responded to a call at a convenience store.

News outlets report the Lafayette officer was shot at a Big Boy convenience store Sunday night.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Brooks David says authorities received a call about an assault and shots fired about 10 p.m. Authorities say when the officer arrived, the suspect opened fire, which led to a shootout. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

David says two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot, but was captured a short time later.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the officer or the suspect.

