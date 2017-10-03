JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Suspect in Mill Creek Park break-ins arraigned


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said ran from Mill Creek MetroParks Police officers last week at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital was given an $80,000 bond at his arraignment in municipal court.

Delord Green, 25, of Summer Street, was arraigned today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing justice and felony counts of receiving stolen property, failure to comply and vandalism.

Assistant City Prosecutor Mark D’Apolito asked for a high bond and quoted from the Mill Creek police arrest report, where Green is quoted as telling officers when he was arrested Wednesday that he would not freeze for police and he would run.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes