Suspect in Mill Creek Park break-ins arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said ran from Mill Creek MetroParks Police officers last week at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital was given an $80,000 bond at his arraignment in municipal court.

Delord Green, 25, of Summer Street, was arraigned today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing justice and felony counts of receiving stolen property, failure to comply and vandalism.

Assistant City Prosecutor Mark D’Apolito asked for a high bond and quoted from the Mill Creek police arrest report, where Green is quoted as telling officers when he was arrested Wednesday that he would not freeze for police and he would run.

