LAPD clarifies report of Tom Petty's death

According to TMZ, Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is clinging to life in a Los Angeles hospital. An earlier LAPD report which confirmed the singer's death, and which CBS reported, has since been clarified.

The legendary musician suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night. He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group put out several hits, including "American Girl," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Breakdown," "Listen to Her Heart" and more. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Petty was also a successful solo artist and sang the megahit "Freefallin'."