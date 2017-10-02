UPDATE | Richmond suit against YSU dismissed by both parties

YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys for both Ma’lik Richmond and Youngstown State University filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit Richmond filed against YSU in September.

The attorneys dismissed the case with prejudice, which means Richmond is barred from bringing the same complaints against the university.

A YSU statement said Richmond will be allowed to participate in university football games following the settlement.

He will also undergo Title IX training, according to the statement.

“This has been a complex situation,” the statement read. “While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.”

Richmond filed the suit in U.S. District Court on Sept. 13 bringing several claims against the university after it released a statement that said Richmond would be allowed to remain on the YSU football team but not to participate in games after a petition circulated asking for his removal.

The suit resulted in Judge Benita Y. Pearson granting a temporary restraining order against the university that made Richmond eligible to play.

A hearing last Thursday to determine whether to impose an injunction was continued.

Richmond’s current status as well as the terms of an apparent settlement are unclear at this time.