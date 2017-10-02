‘The Price Is Right Live’ returns to Valley

YOUNGSTOWN — "The Price Is Right Live" will return to the Mahoning Valley when it comes to Powers Auditiorium on Feb. 23.

Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., downtown; youngstownsymphony.com; and by calling 330-744-0264.

"The Price Is Right Live," which came to Packard Music Hall in Warren in October 2016, is an interactive traveling stage show version of television’s longest running game show.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase.