Poland Township Trustees fire employee after finding him guilty of misconduct


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 8:55 p.m.

POLAND — Township trustees voted unanimously to fire a road department worker after a township investigation that found him “guilty of misconduct in the form of malfeasance,” according to the motion approved at a special meeting tonight.

The worker is Ray Beatty, who was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 13 after a police investigation into an allegation he stole road grindings from the township road department.

Beatty, who is the son of village police Chief Russell Beatty Jr., also is facing a criminal theft charge in Struthers Municipal Court.

His dismissal is effective Tuesday.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

