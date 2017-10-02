Ohio Nonviolence Week | Events around the Valley

Events open to the public include:

Monday

6-9 p.m.

St. Patrick Church and Flambeau’s are co-sponsoring “Mingle With Minni”, a chance to meet Minnijean Brown Trickey. Cost is $20.

Tuesday

5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The Simeon Booker Award for Courage dinner will be held in the Powers Lobby at the DeYor at 5:00 PM. Reservations are needed for the dinner. Cost is $100. Money raised will go to the Simeon Booker Scholarship at YSU.

The evening is hosted and funded by The Muransky Companies and Chris and Ed Muransky.

Recipients of the Simeon Booker Award for Courage are:

· Local winner Terry Vicars – Catholic Charities and advocate for the “least of these”

· National winner Ken Nwadike – director of Free Hugs Project

“The Simeon Booker Award for Courage forum, “Tolerance in America”, follows the dinner at 7:00 PM in the Ford Theater at the DeYor Center for Performing Arts and is free and open to the public. Panelists include:

· Anita Grey – Anti-Defamation League

· Wajahat Ali – journalist

· Ken Nwadike – Free Hugs Project

Wednesday

5-7 p.m.

Winners of the Nonviolence Art Contest will be honored at a reception at the Soap Gallery in downtown Youngstown. Winners of the art contest are:

· Alexandra Galantris 11th grade Campbell – first place

· Ahmari Weaver 9th grade Campbell – second place

· Dean Austalash 11th grade Campbell – third place

· Annalisa Echevarria 12th grade Campbell – honorable mention

· Regan McKernan 7th grade Liberty – first place

· Dwayne Moody – 6th grade Wilson – second place

· Alexandra Long – 6th grade Liberty – third place

This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Barnes and Noble in Boardman is hosting an “Evening of Nonviolence”. Activities include book reading in the children’s department, Youngstown Connection, yoga, live radio broadcast and much more.

Saturday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Flambeau’s and YSU are hosting Dr. Jesse Thompson, University of Illinois at Urbana/Champlain, who will discuss “Cultural Awareness on Campus”.