Man could face additional charges after unborn baby dies

YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with felony domestic violence Saturday after a fight with the mother of his unborn child could face additional charges because the baby she was carrying died after the attack.

Jerry Womack, 33, of Oak Street Extension, is in the Mahoning County jail on $25,000 bond after his arraignment today in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Assistant City Prosecutor Mark D’Apolito asked for a high bond for Womack, saying the child Womack’s girlfriend was carrying, about 5 months old, died after he pushed the girlfriend out of a moving car about 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

A police report said Womack was arrested by police at Greely Lane and Oak Street Extension on the East Side.

Womack’s girlfriend told police the two argued and he hit her in the face. Reports said she had redness on her face where she was hit.

Womack drove away, but returned, picked her up and drove for a short while before pushing her out of the car.

