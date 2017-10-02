JOBS
UPDATE | Woman gets 6 years for 2015 Elm Street shooting


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 11:26 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Russian woman accused of gunning her boyfriend down on a North Side street while her husband drove her was sentenced to six years in prison today.

Evgenia Hull, 35, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Her husband, Thomas Hull, 61, was sentenced to probation in a hearing just before hers after pleading guilty to a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault.

Police said Evgenia Hull shot Larry Robinson, 50, May 13, 2015, at Elm Street and Madison Avenue. Police said Robinson was shot as he was driving an SUV and Thomas Hull drove his wife to the shooting.

The shooting was part of a lovers triangle, police said.

Evgenia Hull entered an Alford Plea which means while she maintains her innocence, she admits there is enough evidence that a jury could reasonably conclude she committed the crime.

