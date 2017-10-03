Man charged with abduction, aggravated burglary in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Teqwan Scott, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, abduction, aggravated menacing, possession of heroin, and illegal conveyance of weapons.

According to police reports, officers were sent to East Judson Avenue on the South Side today for a report of a burglary. A man told police that Scott, who he identified as his friend’s ex-boyfriend, showed up at his house after recently sending him threatening messages. The man also reported his friend, a girl, “had been grabbed” by Scott but was afraid to say so to police.

The girl, who police identified as a juvenile runaway, was found in Scott’s vehicle when police pulled him over shortly thereafter, police said. Officers also reported finding a bag of suspected heroin in the police cruiser after Scott was taken to the jail.