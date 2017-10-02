JOBS
Los Angeles police investigate report of shooting at USC


Published: Mon, October 2, 2017 @ 3:50 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are responding to reports of a shooting at the University of Southern California.

Officer Irma Mota says calls came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday near the north end of campus, which is near downtown Los Angeles.

She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire. They are searching a building. She didn’t have any additional information.

USC sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall. Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area or shelter in place.

A university alert says shots were reported but not confirmed.

